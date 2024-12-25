Iranian authorities have removed restrictions on Meta's messaging platform WhatsApp and on Google Play, marking an initial move to ease internet limitations, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing Iranian state media.

The Islamic Republic, known for imposing some of the world's strictest internet controls, routinely blocks US-based platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. However, tech-savvy Iranians often circumvent these restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs).

"A positive majority vote has been reached to lift limitations on access to some popular foreign platforms such as WhatsApp and Google Play," the state-run IRNA news agency said on Tuesday. The decision followed a meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Today the first step in removing internet limitations... has been taken," IRNA quoted Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, as saying.

In addition to blocking popular foreign sites, Iran also regularly shuts down media outlets that are deemed to be undermining the regime.

The conservative-dominated Iranian judiciary at one time blocked the online navigation app Waze because it was designed in Israel, which Iran does not recognize.