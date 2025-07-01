A cartoon published in the satirical magazine Leman depicting Moses and the Prophet Muhammad shaking hands in the sky, with missiles landing on Earth in the background, has sparked outrage in Turkey and led to arrests and harsh condemnations from high-ranking officials.

The illustration was published just days after the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and it prompted accusations of "insulting the religious feelings of Muslims." Within a short time, three cartoonists involved in its creation were arrested.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the publication, calling it a "disgusting provocation." Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya shared a video on social media showing police officers arresting cartoonist Dogan Pahlavan, who was handcuffed and dragged up a set of stairs. "I curse those who try to sow division by drawing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad," he wrote. "The person who drew this vile picture has been arrested and will be brought to trial."

Two additional videos shared by Yerlikaya showed the arrests of two other artists at their homes, with police forces acting forcefully.

In response to the uproar, the heads of Leman magazine issued an official apology and clarification. "The illustration was intended to express the pain following the killing of a Muslim man in Israeli airstrikes," they stated. "There was no intention to offend Islam or Prophet Muhammad. The cartoon does not depict the Prophet, and the name Muhammad refers to a generic figure common in the Muslim world."