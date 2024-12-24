Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday morning visited the Arrow missile defense system, together with the commander of the IAF's aerial defense system, Brigadier General Gilad Biran.

The Arrow battery visited is the same one which successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Houthis on Monday night.

During the visit, Katz received briefings from several commanders in the center.

"I am here today to praise you for the successful interception of the advanced missile launched yesterday by the Houthi terror group in Yemen," Katz said.

"The State of Israel has the best aerial defense system in the world, and we know that we have whom to rely on. Millions rely on you, awakening to the sound of sirens, but knowing that there are those who will deal with the threat. We will not make peace with the fact that the Houthis continue firing towards the State of Israel. I have warned and said: Just like we took care of [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar in Gaza, and [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh in Tehran, and [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah in Beirut - we will take care of the Houthi leaders in Sana'a and in every other place in Yemen."

He stressed, "We will also act against their infrastructure and against them, in order to remove the threat and cancel the threats against the State of Israel, so that we can achieve our goals. Whoever sponsors Houthi terror in Al Hudaydah or in Sana'a will pay the full price."

"We do not rely on anyone other than the IDF to protect the towns and the residents. We will not allow threats to be created, and we will act ahead of time against every threat. And the threat today in the sky is the first war of missiles. You will continue to act to defend the country's skies, and we will use a powerful attack to remove the threats hanging over the State of Israel."