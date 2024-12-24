The "CYBERDOME IX" exercise, which took place over two weeks in the United States, concluded last week.

The "CYBERDOME" exercise is the primary cyber-defense exercise conducted jointly by the US Cyber Command, together with the Israel Defense Forces' J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, and the Intelligence Directorate.

The exercise focused on enhancing both countries' cyber capabilities while strengthening joint cyber defense capabilities. This was achieved through various battlefield-tailored operational scenarios and on the backdrop of increasing cyber threats faced by both countries, with an emphasis on the Middle East.

As part of the exercise, a variety of offensive and defensive cyber operations were conducted. Dozens of personnel from the IDF and US Cyber Command participated in the exercise. Additionally, the Head of the J6 and Cyber Defense Directorate, MG Aviad Dagan, visited the exercise.

Speaking during the exercise, Dagan said: "The 'CYBERDOME IX' exercise illustrates the importance of cooperation between Israel and the United States in the cyber domain. It is a strategic opportunity to deepen professional ties, share knowledge and capabilities, and work together to strengthen the defense of the digital arena of both nations. This cooperation is essential for addressing the evolving threats in the cyber domain on the global stage."

Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox, Deputy Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters - Cyber, US Army Cyber Command, added: “We are now in our ninth iteration of the CYBERDOME series of exercises, this annual event provides a valuable opportunity for US and Israeli cyber personnel to work together in a complex training environment, solidifying the bond between our two nations and fostering a shared understanding of cyber operations."