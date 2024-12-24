MK Michael Biton from the National Unity Party on Monday sharply criticized the government's handling of the hostage deal, but praised the stance of the haredi parties on the issue.

"There was a done deal that was brought to the small cabinet, and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu hesitated and ultimately did not support it," Biton said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

"Ben Gvir and Smotrich were the ones who thwarted the deal," he claimed. In contrast, he commended the haredi parties, saying, "I appreciate the haredi parties for supporting a comprehensive hostage deal."

Biton also criticized Netanyahu's statements on the matter, saying, "We are constantly told that silence is golden when it comes to hostage deals, yet the Prime Minister himself speaks to the media after warning us not to talk – so it’s clear that he’s harming the progress of the issue."

Regarding the judicial reform, Biton said, "I support reforming the judicial system, but it needs to be done with consensus. We oppose turning the Attorney General into a punching bag and sending her home."

He added, "If you ask the haredim on the street whether they want the cost of living and poverty to be addressed, or whether they want the Attorney General to be dealt with, it’s clear what the answer will be."