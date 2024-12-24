Leaders of the parties in the coalition have decided to hold a "hearing" for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, but left it to Justice Minister Yariv Levin to decide when and how the process will take place, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir is demanding that the hearing take place as early as this coming Sunday, but no official statement has been issued yet at the request of Minister Gideon Sa'ar and MK Yinon Azoulay.

Earlier, the Justice Minister left the coalition party leaders' meeting due to their refusal to support him on various issues, including on the need to legislate a change in the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee.

During the meeting, Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Sa'ar suggested working to promote a splitting of the role of the Attorney General. Levin responded, "Are we again avoiding a change in the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee? This is what needs to be done. If you’re playing make-believe, figure it out on your own." At this point, he stood up and left the room. A few minutes later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also left the meeting.

The office of Finance Minister Smotrich issued a statement after the incident, saying, "There was no discussion on the legislation regarding the Judicial Selection Committee. Naturally, no minister expressed an opinion in a discussion that did not take place. The statements from various sources on the matter are puzzling. The Finance Minister, who initiated the judicial reform, supports legislation to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee."