The families of the IDF female lookouts who were murdered in the Nahal Oz outpost during Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack received on Monday evening the radio recordings of their daughters from the IDF, after a prolonged battle.

However, the families expressed frustration, stating that the recordings they received from the IDF were cut off at 4:48 a.m. on October 7.

According to Kan 11 News, family members approached the victim support officers who were assisting them and asked why no recordings were provided from the critical hours before the massacre. "We mentally prepared ourselves, we waited for this moment for more than a year, and in the end, the critical hours are missing from the recording that was provided. If this is not a mistake, it's a serious disappointment," they said.

Shachar, the sister of Sergeant Shay Ashram, one of the lookouts who fell in the Simchat Torah massacre, said, "There is immense anger at conduct of the army; it failed on October 7 and continues to fail every day."

Ashram’s family added, "We heard Shay reporting during her last shift – on Friday, October 6, in the morning – as she did professionally and diligently throughout her service. We heard her laughing after the last time we spoke to her, we heard her crying and scared in the morning of October 7. It’s heartbreaking that we only got to hear her voice after more than a year of struggle, including a petition to the Supreme Court. The most important thing now is to bring back Shay’s comrades from captivity: Liri, Agam, Daniela, Karina, Naama, and all the hostages."

15 lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive. Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel. Soldier Ori Megidish, who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction.

Five female soldiers are still being held captive by Hamas: Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Agam Berger, and Daniella Gilboa.

Several months ago, dramatic radio recordings of fallen lookout Sergeant Yael Leibushor were published on Kan Reshet Bet radio. Yael had tried for several minutes to call for help during the Hamas assault on the Nahal Oz outpost.

At 6:30 a.m., Yael asked if her report had been received, saying, "Four people are walking toward the fence, confirm receipt. They're riding on motorcycles toward the area, about thirty people."

The recording ends with a report about the terrorists who breached the outpost: "I am confirming that I identify about fifteen people who are close to the eastern wall of the outpost – and they are inside the outpost."