Israeli President Isaac Herzog noted that the Israeli hostages in Gaza have now spent just as long in captivity as the American hostages who were abducted during the attack on the American embassy in Tehran during the 1979 Iranian revolution.

"For 444 days, over 50 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage in Iran in 1979-1981. The world held its breath for their safe return," Herzog wrote on X.

"Today, 100 innocent Israelis—men, women, and children—remain hostages in Gaza. They have also now endured 444 days in captivity without basic humanitarian aid, medicine, or visits from the Red Cross. This must end. Bring them home!" he said.

He continued, "Today I hosted Farhan al-Qadi, a Muslim Bedouin citizen of Israel who was freed by the IDF four months ago, and Malki Shem Tov, the father of Omer who is still cruelly being held in Hamas captivity."

"Their shocking stories underscore the urgent need to bring everyone home. This is a moral imperative," the President's message concluded.