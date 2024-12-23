Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the hostage negotiatons during a press conference at his party meeting today.

He began by saying: "We are all praying and committed to bringing back all hostages to their families, both alive and deceased. In this matter, there is no difference between right and left, religious and secular, supporters of the coalition and the opposition. We all embrace the families, feel their pain, and yearn for their return."

Smotrich criticized the opposition for some of their recent statements: "The attempt to portray a large section of the Israeli public as indifferent to the hostages is cynical, malicious, and deepens division among us, serves Hamas's purposes, and harms the families and the chances of bringing everyone home."

"Tens of thousands of soldiers risked and are risking their lives even at this moment to free the hostages, hundreds have sacrificed their lives for this sacred mission, including many opposed to deals with the enemy that would undermine the achievements of the war. These heroic soldiers have created the pressure on Hamas, which allowed the first deal where over a hundred hostages were released, and continue to apply the pressure needed to release the rest."

Regarding criticism from opposition members, Smotrich said: "I heard Gantz accuse the Prime Minister of neglecting the hostages, and Lapid saying we are indifferent to the hostages. It's sad to see how quickly we return to the discourse of October 6th, which only weakens us and plays into the hands of our enemies."

"I call on Gantz, Lapid, and opposition members to stop this dangerous, divisive, and inciting discourse against a large portion of the Israeli public, against the bereaved families and families of hostages and hold a substantive discussion on the way to bring everyone home. In your inciting discourse, you dishonor the memory of the fallen and tear apart the people of Israel."

He declared his opposition to certain deals with Hamas: "A partial deal with Hamas would endanger dozens of hostages still captive, leave Hamas in control of the Gaza Strip, and allow it to prepare for the next massacre with murderers released from prison. Therefore, we oppose such a bad deal and will do everything in our power to prevent it."

Smotrich referred to Defense Minister Israel Katz's decision to freeze new appointments in the IDF until the invesigations into the October 7th massacre are completed. "It's time to replace the senior commanders imprisoned in the misconception that failed on October 7th with a new, aggressive command that moves forward and leads Israel to victory and the reconstruction of national security on all fronts."