Avida Bachar, whose wife Dana and son Carmel were murdered in Kibbutz Be'eri in the October 7th Hamas massacre, shares why he thinks it was "lucky" that the massacre occurred in Kibbutz Be'eri.

“I will say something tough. It’s lucky that the massacre happened in Be'eri," Bachar told Channel 12 News. In response to a question from reporter Yigal Mosko, Bachar explained: "I think that if it had happened in Gush Etzion, at that moment, I would have said, 'Why are they living there?'"

He added: "I probably would have said, 'They deserve it,' I would have said all the harshest things in the world. It's lucky that it happened at my home. It's lucky that I paid a lot to learn this lesson. I'm lucky to have learned this lesson."

Avida was severely injured on October 7th and doctors had to amputate his leg.

Several months ago, he told Israel National News about the events of that day from his perspective and how he and his family, all four of them, were inside the house when the terrorists arrived at the kibbutz at 6:30 am, at the same time that massive barrage of missiles were fired at Israel. They reached his home about two hours later.

“Four of us were locked in the safe room; we were holding the door as well as we could. At some point, the terrorists were shooting at us through the door. Carmel and I were both wounded, and we suffered from burns. They fired at the lock of the door and later blew up the window. My wife, Dana, was shot through the window and died around noon. Carmel held out until five pm. He had lost a lot of blood and died. I stayed with my daughter. I was injured and she had been wounded by grenades and shrapnel in her legs. We were waiting for the army to come and rescue us. Towards 7:30 p.m., we heard a big explosion near our house,” describes Bachar.

The IDF tanks that arrived began to blow up the safe rooms. Soldiers came to the family home and rescued Avida and his daughter, leaving the bodies of Dana and Carmel in the safe room.