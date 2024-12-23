Finance Minister and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, met on Sunday evening at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv with representatives of bereaved families from the Gvura Forum.

The meeting was part of a series of meetings the families are holding these days with ministers and Knesset members to voice their position. During the meeting, the families reiterated the forum’s demand to ensure the fulfillment of all the objectives of the war, even in the event of a deal that would lead to the release of hostages.

Smotrich said during the meeting that there should be no support for an irresponsible deal that would endanger the lives of civilians and soldiers, and would restore Hamas leadership. He emphasized that a ceasefire, which would mean the end of fighting, would be a loss.

"A responsible deal is one in which all hostages return, and no one is left behind. A deal in which Israel can resume fighting and dismantle Hamas' capabilities and leadership," Smotrich said.

During the meeting, the minister also commented on the activities of the Gvura Forum, saying, "The Gvuyra Forum should receive the Israel Defense Prize for its contribution."