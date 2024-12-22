US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx) vowed that the wave of antisemitism that broke out on college campuses "will end" in 2025 after the Republicans take control of the Senate and the White House on January 20.

"We will enforce the law, especially against universities across this country," Cruz said at the AmericaFest 2024 held by Turning Point USA on Sunday. "The antisemitic protests we've seen at universities will end next year."

He vowed, "If you violently protest, if you threaten your fellow students, you will be arrested, you will be expelled, and if you're a foreigner, you will be deported."

"We're going to see universities that tolerate antisemitism having their federal funds cut off," Cruz added. "And when your fellow students look around and say, 'Hey, why didn;t this happen before? Why did everyone look the other way at the violence and the threats and the hatred and the bigotry?' You're gonna be in a position to tell them."

The Senator also said that the wars in Ukraine and Gaza will come to and end with losses for Vladimir Putin and Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran.