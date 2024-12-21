Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Wall Street Journal that he would not agree to a hostage deal that would end the war with Hamas.

In an interview published yesterday (Friday), Netanyahu said: “I’m not going to agree to end the war before we remove Hamas,” he says. “We’re not going to leave them in power in Gaza, 30 miles from Tel Aviv. It’s not going to happen.”

Netanyahu also justified the invasion of Rafah, saying that American threats of an arms embargo would ''fix themselves'', but that Israel would not retain its legitimacy if it did not invade.

Netanyahu also explained what he saw behind the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying that Nasrallah had begun taking over command of Hezbollah's military operations and ''replacing Qasem Soleimani.''