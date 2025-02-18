Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, issued the following statement on the passing of Marian Turski: "It is with profound sorrow that I have received the news of the passing of Marian Turski, a man of extraordinary courage, intellect and moral clarity. A Holocaust survivor, historian, journalist and tireless guardian of memory, Marian dedicated his life to ensuring that the world never forgets the horrors of the past."

"Turski was born in 1926 in Druskieniki, in what was then Poland, he endured the unimaginable suffering of the Łódź Ghetto, the deportation to Auschwitz-Birkenau, and the brutal Death March before surviving imprisonment at Buchenwald. He rebuilt his life in Warsaw, where he became a leading voice in historical journalism, serving as the head of the historical section at Polityka and later as President of the Council of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews. His commitment to truth and justice extended far beyond Poland—he marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the struggle for civil rights and addressed the United Nations on the importance of Holocaust remembrance."

"Marian was not only a witness to history but a relentless advocate for its lessons. His words at Auschwitz 75 in 2020—'Auschwitz did not fall from the sky’—served as a powerful warning to the world about the dangers of indifference. He reminded us that genocide begins with small acts of discrimination, that human rights must be fiercely defended and that we must never stand idly by in the face of hatred," said Lauder.

"I am deeply grateful to have worked alongside Marian on the International Auschwitz Council and to have called him my friend. Just weeks ago, we stood together in Poland for the Auschwitz 80 commemoration, where his presence was as inspiring as ever. He was a man who led by example, choosing good over evil, dialogue over conflict, and understanding over hostility."

Marian Turski’s life was a testament to resilience, justice and the enduring power of memory. He is survived by his daughter, Joanna. His passing is an immeasurable loss to the Jewish world, to Poland and to all who cherish the values he fought so hard to uphold," he concluded.

May his memory be a blessing and an eternal call to action.”