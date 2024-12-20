The United States on Thursday rejected an accusation by Human Rights Watch (HRW) that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip amounted to "acts of genocide" through damage to water infrastructure.

"When it comes to a determination of something like genocide, the legal standard is just incredibly high, and so the finding in this scenario we just disagree with," said Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, during a press briefing, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

He added, "That does not take away from the fact that there is a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein earlier rejected the Human Rights Watch report, saying, "Here we go again - Human Rights Watch is once more spreading its blood libels in order to promote its anti-Israel propaganda. The truth is the complete opposite of HRW’s lies.''

''Here are the facts," he continued. "Since the beginning of the war, Israel has facilitated the continuous flow of water and humanitarian aid into Gaza, despite operating under constant attacks of Hamas terror organization. Israel has ensured water infrastructure, including the continued operation of four water pipelines and water pumping & desalination facilities, which remain operational."

"Water tankers have been delivered repeatedly by international partners through Israeli crossings, including just last week. ⁠Israel has facilitated the entry of more than 1.2 million tons of humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip. Hamas systematically attacks and loots that aid."

"This report is full of lies that are appalling even when compared to HRW’s already low standards. Israel will continue to ensure humanitarian aid enters Gaza, in full compliance with international law," he declared.