The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 300th Brigade combat team, under the command of the 146th Division, are continuing defensive activities to remove threats in southern Lebanon.

During the activity, the troops located a weapons storage facility containing anti-tank missiles, an artillery cannon, explosives, and rocket launchers. Additionally, they identified launch positions aimed at Israeli territory, along with a staging position used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. All of the weapons were confiscated and dismantled.

The brigade's troops are deployed across southern Lebanon and along the border to protect the citizens of Israel in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.