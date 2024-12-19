The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it had sanctioned two individuals and two entities for their involvement in developing and purchasing components for the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), UPI reported.

According to the Treasury, these components are used in the production of drones and missiles for the IRGC Aerospace Force Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization.

The sanctions target the Iranian-based Sanat Danesh Rahpuyan Aflak (SDRA) Company and two of its executives—CEO Mohammed Abedininajafabadi and Chief Technology Officer Kaveh Merat. Both are minority shareholders and members of the company's board.

In addition, the Treasury sanctioned Illumove, a Switzerland-based company that has represented SDRA’s interests internationally, including sourcing and purchasing Western electronics and other technologies for Iran. Abedininajafabadi also serves as CEO of Illumove.

"Iran continues to try to acquire these critical components covertly to facilitate the production of its ballistic missile and UAV weapon systems," Bradley Smith, acting undersecretary of the Treasury’s terrorism and financial intelligence division, said in a statement quoted by UPI.

"The United States will continue to disrupt Iran's attempts to provide its deadly weapons to Russia, its terrorist proxies, and other destabilizing actors around the globe," added Smith.