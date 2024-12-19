Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich explained on Wednesday evening why he opposes the current proposed framework for a hostage release deal.

"Hamas is currently at its lowest point since the start of the war. This situation must be leveraged to secure a better deal, one that brings back all the hostages, not just half of them—a deal where Hamas surrenders, not us. We cannot devalue the heavy price we've paid, literally and figuratively," Smotrich said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

He added, "I believe that under the current circumstances, we can bring all the hostages home, force Hamas to surrender, and achieve the two goals of the war: the destruction of Hamas' rule and military capabilities, and preventing a renewed threat from Gaza toward Israeli citizens, alongside returning all the hostages. What is happening now essentially gives Hamas a lifeline, undermines the critical goal of destroying Hamas and its regime, and leaves a large number of hostages behind. Therefore, I think this is a mistake. Releasing hundreds of murderous terrorists with blood on their hands, who will rebuild Hamas leadership and resume harming Jews, is a terrible idea."

Smotrich also commented in the interview on Israel's economic situation and the rising cost of living. "I have seven children. I know what it’s like to go to the supermarket and fill a cart; you blink in disbelief when you look at the receipt. We’re all experiencing it. We've been dealing with the high cost of living for many years in Israel, and the primary reason is insufficient competition."

He further commented, "The war has caused issues in the supply chain, but I believe there’s wild exaggeration—I hesitate to use the word 'greed'—by retailers exploiting the situation to raise prices. For years, we've had a highly centralized economy. That is our number one challenge. What's good for Europe is good for Israel; that’s an important principle."

Regarding Itamar Ben Gvir’s vote against the budget, claiming Smotrich is preventing the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Smotrich said, "I don’t really understand this situation. On Sunday, all coalition leaders met—except the Prime Minister, who is prevented from dealing with this issue—and agreed to advance this process professionally. There’s nothing obstructing it or endangering it. It’s clear that if the Attorney General’s dismissal were tied to the budget, the Supreme Court would immediately strike it down, and rightly so."

He continued, "On Sunday, all party leaders agreed that this would go to the government next Sunday. Suddenly, to come on Monday and act as though no one else agrees, and then present yourself as the 'tough guy,' putting an ultimatum on the budget as though you’re 'defeating' us—it’s unfair, it’s not collegial, and it primarily harms the process. It politicizes and taints it, ultimately ruining it."

"I am mostly regretful of the fact that Ben Gvir is destabilizing the coalition and risking the fall of a right-wing government during these historic two years. We have a unique opportunity to implement significant changes in security, settlement, and other critical areas with the backing of Trump in the White House. This opportunity cannot be jeopardized—that would be irresponsible. This government is strong and stable, though it faces its fair share of challenges and obstacles. The coalition must not be shaken. You don’t vote against a budget during wartime," Smotrich concluded.