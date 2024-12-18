Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli called for the internartional coomunity to grant and recognize the independence of Kurdistan as Kurdish regions in northern Syria face attacks from Turkey and Turkish-backed rebel groups.

"Kurdistan must be granted independence, while Erdoğan should be expelled from NATO and left to crown himself as the caliph of an Islamic state, ruling alongside his friends in ISIS and Al-Qaeda," Chikli wrote on X.

Chikli's comments were made in response to an interview given by a Kurdish journalist in Syria with Israel's Kan News channel.

The journalist asked, "Why does Turkey always come and attack the Kurds wherever they are? Why? Why does Erdoğan act this way and no one stops him?"

She also wondered, "Why does the United States behave like this? Why do they harm us, the Kurdish people? We are a nation that has never attacked any other nation."