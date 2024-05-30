Gregory Rodban lives in Mt Washington, Maryland

Recent recognition of the so-called Palestinian state by Ireland, Spain and Norway presents a new problem for Israel. Any legitimization of a Palestinian Arab project which seeks to eliminate the one and only Jewish state is a dent in the legitimacy of Israel. It’s true that Palestinian state is recognized by many others worldwide, but until recently there were few actors in Europe who have done it.

This type of hostile action cannot stand without an adequate Israeli response that inflicts some pain on those who do not shy away from inflicting similar pain on Israel.

One step in that direction was proposed recently by MK Sharren Haskel. In response to Spain’s recognition of Palestine, she called for Israel to recognize the independence of Catalonia, the Basque country and all other Spanish regions seeking to break away from Spain.

While this is an important first step in the right direction, it is not sufficient and has limitations. Not all countries who are willing to play with the fate of Israel have regions seeking independence. Ireland and Norway fall into that category. However, even in countries where breakaway regions do exist, there might not be sufficient support for the separatist movements there.

Fortunately, there are other strong and growing forces inside nearly all European countries that have sizable and growing Arab and Muslim populations. Muslims are already openly calling for Caliphate and Sharia Law in Hamburg, and the same is happening on the streets of London and other western European cities.

If European governments are eager to meddle in Israel’s affairs, Israel should call for the establishment of independent Muslim states in those countries that support the Palestinian Arab cause. Let Europeans taste the same medicine some of them prescribe to Israel!

For example, why not call for the establishment of an Independent Muslim state in Ireland with part of Dublin as its capital? Or Muslim Andalusia in Spain?

Contrary to fears that such actions can facilitate the Islamization of Europe and therefore play against our interests, they should galvanize Europeans to rise up to the challenge and defend their national existence in their own lands. Rather than waiting for an inevitable national collapse by the thousand cuts due to the deteriorating demographic situation it may inject the necessary fighting spirit into the body of dying Europe.

In what now serves as a cautionary tale, leftists first cheered the election of a Muslim majoritycouncil in Hamtramck, Michigan in 2015, but found themselves shocked when the council then banned LGBT+ flags on city property and demanded marijuana dispensaries be banned. Now bitter political rivalries split the town and sow growing tension.

When more Europeans get a similar taste of what it’s like to live under the rule of oppressive religious leaders whose values are at complete odds with their freedoms, the backlash should be severe.

Nobody can predict where all of it will lead (as there are always unforeseen consequences) but it is clear that the continuation of the present trends in Europe will cause its painful end. One needs to remember that things deteriorate first slowly and then suddenly and quickly into an abyss from which there is no escape. Europe is on the brink and we may inadvertently help her to get back on a path of Western Civilization.

Hopefully, the resulting strengthening of the concept of the National Home will help Israel to fend off the threats to her national existence as Europeans will find themselves in the same boat, facing serious challenges to sovereignty and survival.