A New York City comedy show intended to heal divisions stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was canceled on Monday due to anti-Israel backlash from comedians and activists, the New York Post reported. The event, titled “Debate, Don’t Hate,” was organized at Stand Up NY in Manhattan and aimed to use humor to open dialogue about the conflict, particularly in light of the tensions following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas on Israel. However, pro-Palestinian comedians withdrew from the lineup, leading to its cancellation.

Palestinian comedian Eman El-Husseini, in rejecting the invitation, wrote, “I cannot share the stage with zionazzzis while my people and Arabs in the region are being decimated and genocided.” Similarly, Libyan comedian Mohanad Elshieky criticized the event on Instagram, dismissing it as a “little debate about why m*rdering children is wrong.” Attempts to replace the pro-Palestinian comedians were unsuccessful, with 21 other comedians declining to participate.

The organizers faced criticism from activists, accusing them of trying to "both-sides genocide." Helen Rosner, a pro-Palestinian activist, mocked the event on social media, calling it an attempt to “build a more inclusive community” while downplaying the situation in Gaza.

Robin Lemberg, one of the event’s organizers, clarified to the Post that the goal was not to debate genocide but to create an environment where humor could foster understanding and connection. “Humor is one of the most powerful tools we have to lower defenses and foster connection,” Lemberg explained, emphasizing the need to address growing antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Comedian Elon Gold lamented the cancellation, calling it a lost opportunity for dialogue in a comment to the Post. “The whole point of comedy, besides the laughing part, is the unifying and the sharing of the human experience,” he said. Historian Noam Weissman warned that the incident reflects deepening divisions that may soon become insurmountable. “Shutting down dialogue and refusing to engage in open conversation erode the foundation of our society,” Weissman stated.

Despite the setback, the organizers remain hopeful about trying again in the future. Co-organizer Jon Bond emphasized the importance of listening over arguing, drawing inspiration from figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and Gandhi.

“Both sides are 100% sure they are right, and no argument will convince either side to change,” he said. “We must choose between ‘being right’ and making a real difference.”

New York City has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents and hateful protests against Israel since the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organziation. In the days immediately following the massacre, The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a rally in Manhattan celebrating and praising the massacre. Subsequent anti-Israel demonstrations have frequently seen attempts to harass and intimidate Jews.

The NYPD has stated that an overall rise in hate crimes in 2024 has been fueled by antisemitic attacks. In every month since October 7, the tally of anti-Jewish incidents has been higher year over year and Jews remain the group most targeted in hate crimes nearly every month.

An August report by Tom DiNapoli, the New York State comptroller, found that antisemitic incidents made up 44% of all hate crimes in the state last year, and 88% of those motivated by religious bias.