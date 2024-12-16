An Iranian court has ordered the US government and its officials to pay $170 million in compensation to the families of Iranians killed and injured in a 2010 "terrorist attack" in the southeastern port city of Chabahar, the Xinhua news agency reported Sunday.

The ruling, issued by the 55th branch of the Tehran Court of Justice, followed complaints filed by six individuals, including victims' families and survivors, according to the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency.

The attack, which occurred in mid-December 2010, involved a suicide bomber targeting a crowd gathered in front of a mosque during a religious mourning ceremony. The explosion killed 39 people and injured 70 others.

Mizan reported that the court found the US government and its officials guilty of supporting the "terrorist group" Jundallah, which had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The court’s ruling requires the United States to pay $74 million in compensation for material and emotional damages to the plaintiffs, along with $96 million in punitive damages.

Iranian courts often order the US to pay compensation for attacks that Iran views the US as responsible for.

In August of last year, a court in Tehran ordered the US government to pay $330 million in damages for "planning a coup" against the newly established Islamic Republic in 1980.