An Iranian court on Thursday demanded the United States pay $4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed in targeted attacks, i24NEWS reported, citing state-run media.

The families of three killed nuclear scientists filed the lawsuit in Tehran.

The rulings are largely symbolic but show the escalating tensions between Iran and the West regarding Tehran's advancing nuclear program.

Iran did not directly accuse Israel in the announcement, even though Tehran has blamed the country for targeting its nuclear scientists.

The only mention of Israel by the court was saying that the US supported the "Zionist regime" in its "organized crime" against the victims, according to The Associated Press.

This court branch is dedicated to reviewing Iranian complaints against the US, summoning 37 former American officials, including former presidents.

Iran has in the past claimed that Israel hires assassins to kill nuclear scientists throughout the Middle East.

Between 2010 and 2012, four nuclear scientists were assassinated inside Iran and a fifth survived a bomb attack. The government in Iran has blamed the attacks on US, British and Israeli intelligence services.

The US and Britain denied involvement, while Israel has not commented.

In 2020, Iran blamed Israel for an attack in which senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was eliminated.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Iran believes Israel killed two Iranian scientists who died within days of each other by poisoning their food.

An Iranian official and two other people with ties to the government who spoke on condition of anonymity identified the two scientists as Ayoub Entezari, an aeronautical engineer who worked for a military research center, and Kamran Aghamolaei, who was a geologist.

