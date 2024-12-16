UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed on Sunday that the British government has established "diplomatic contact" with the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which recently overthrew Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, the BBC reported.

Lammy clarified that while HTS remains a proscribed terrorist organization, such contact is necessary and within the bounds of existing legislation.

"We can have diplomatic contact, and so we do have diplomatic contact, as you would expect," Lammy stated, according to the BBC.

Lammy stressed the UK’s objectives in Syria, saying, "We want to see a representative government, an inclusive government. We want to see chemical weapons stockpiles secured, and not used, and we want to ensure that there is not continuing violence. For all of those reasons, using all the channels that we have available, and those are diplomatic and of course intelligence-led channels, we seek to deal with HTS where we have to."

Despite this engagement, Lammy clarified that he has not personally been in contact with HTS.

The UK’s classification of HTS as a terrorist organization remains unchanged, though the government appears to be evaluating the group based on its actions moving forward.

Asked if HTS could be removed from the UK’s list of proscribed terror organizations, Lammy responded, "Al-Qaeda is responsible for a tremendous loss of life on British soil. We will judge them (HTS) on their actions, I won’t comment on future proscription but of course, we recognize that this is an important moment for Syria."

Lammy’s comments follow similar ones made on Saturday by US Secretary of State Antony Blnken, who confirmed that the United States has engaged in direct communication with HTS, marking the first public acknowledgment of direct contact with the group, which the US, like Britain, designated as a terrorist organization.

“Yes, we’ve been in contact with HTS and the other parties,” Blinken stated during a press conference in Aqaba, Jordan. He did not elaborate on the timing or level of the interactions, noting there is no legal restriction on engaging with a designated terrorist group.

This past week, Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to recognizing and supporting a new Syrian government that rejects terrorism, eliminates chemical weapons stockpiles, and safeguards the rights of minorities and women.

At the time, he stated that the US would collaborate with groups in Syria and regional allies to ensure a smooth transition following the removal of Assad’s government.

While Blinken did not specify which groups the US would engage with, the State Department has left the door open for discussions with the primary Syrian rebel group, despite its designation as a terrorist organization.