Navy Vice Admiral (res.) Eliezer Marom announced his resignation Sunday from his position overseeing the rehabilitation of the communities of northern Israel that have been damaged in the constant attacks carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the year following the October 7 massacre.

Marom cited differences with newly appointed Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope party) and the subsequent reduction of his role in his decision.

In a letter, Marom wrote, "With Minister Elkin taking office, the role I was appointed to and the responsibilities I was given have changed significantly. I discussed this with Minister Elkin in a one-on-one conversation and we came to an agreement that under his guidance the nature of my role has been significantly reduced and he does not need a CEO with senior management skills under him, but rather someone else."

"We have reached a full understanding of the nature of the matter and I have requested to terminate my position by the end of the year. I also informed the Prime Minister of this a few days ago," he added.

Elkin thanked Marom for his great contribution in promoting important projects to strengthen and develop the northern region. "Eliezer Chayni Marom worked with great dedication for the residents of the north and promoted significant projects in the areas of infrastructure, education and economic development. I thank him for his cooperation and his special contribution to the region."

Minister Elkin's office stated that it will immediately begin a process to find a replacement who will continue to promote the important goals for the rehabilitation and development of the north.

In September, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering replacing Marom because he was angered by Marom's presentation of the work plan he presented, in which he wrote that it was likely that some of the population of the north would not want to return to the area at all.

Merom was even reprimanded by the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, Yossi Shelley, who told him, "Not everything needs to be put in writing. On whose authority did you write that not all of the population will return? That is unacceptable to me."