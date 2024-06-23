Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at today's (Sunday) cabinet meeting the appointment of former Navy Commander Major General (Res.) Eliezer (Chayni) Marom as the project manager for the north.

In addition, Netanyahu announced the appointment of Major General (Res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal as the head of the Tekuma administration in place of Brigadier General (Res.) Moshe Edeeri.

The Tekuma administration is the body responsible for rehabilitating communities impacted by the war.

Netanyahu said: "We are committed to returning the residents of the south and the north safely to their homes. We are committed to rebuilding the communities, rehabilitating the communities, and propelling the north and the south forward in all areas."

"To that end, I decided to appoint Major General (Res.) Yiftach Ron-Tal as head of the Tkhuma administration in the south, and Major General (Res.) Eliezer Marom (Chayni) as head of the northern administration. I am sure they will both do an excellent job, and I am also sure that all the ministers and ministry officials will fully support them in their important work," he said.

Chayni's appointment comes after significant controversy in the Prime Minister's Office, where it was decided at the last moment to cancel the appointment of Diaspora Ministry Director General Avi Cohen-Scali to the project manager position.

Cohen-Scali served as Director General of several government ministries and was considered a professional appointment, but his appointment was halted due to pressures from Likud members and the Prime Minister's associates.

Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf commented: "The project manager for implementing the government's decision on the north should have been appointed a long time ago. Avi Cohen-Scali is the professional type we need these days."

He added, "Every minute of delay in the appointment means - a slap in the face of the evacuated northern residents. I call on the Prime Minister to stop this back-and-forth and make the necessary professional decision."