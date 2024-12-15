Iran will not obstruct the UN nuclear watchdog’s inspections and access to its sites, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The statement follows a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week, which confirmed that Iran has agreed to stricter monitoring measures at its Fordow facility.

The agreement comes after Iran significantly increased its uranium enrichment at the site, reaching levels close to weapons grade.

“We have not created and will not create any obstacles for the agency’s inspections and access,” Eslami was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

“We operate within the framework of safeguards, and the agency also acts according to regulations—no more, no less,” he added.

Since 2018, when Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers during his first term as US President, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the deal.

Last week, in its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent."

Iran’s announcement came a week after it notified the UN nuclear watchdog of its plans to expand uranium enrichment capabilities by installing additional centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz facilities and activating machines recently installed there.