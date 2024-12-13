Greece is in advanced negotiations to purchase 36 PULS rocket artillery systems from Israel, part of its ongoing efforts to modernize its military, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two officials.

The proposed deal, valued at €600–€700 million, comes amid broader discussions about Greece acquiring a €2 billion anti-aircraft and missile defense dome from Israel, the report noted.

The Greek government plans to present the PULS system agreement to a parliamentary committee for approval in early 2025, the officials said.

This procurement aligns with Athens' ambitious 10-year military modernization strategy, which includes acquiring up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the United States and four frigates from France.

The PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System), developed by Israel’s Elbit Systems, boasts a range of up to 300 kilometers. The deal also encompasses the construction of certain components within Greece, fostering local industry collaboration.

Most of the PULS systems are expected to be deployed along Greece’s northeastern borders with Turkey and its islands in the Aegean Sea, a second official noted. This move underscores ongoing tensions between Greece and Turkey—both NATO allies—over issues such as maritime boundaries, energy exploration, airspace disputes, and the divided island of Cyprus.

Israel and Greece have enjoyed close relations and have held joint military drills in the past.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel last October, two weeks after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, and told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “I come here not just as an ally, but as a true friend. What happened was truly horrible, and we, from the very first moment, defended and supported the right of Israel to defend itself in line with international law. And we drew a very clear distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people. We will continue to be able to support you and hope that whatever happens happens without too much of a humanitarian cost. But you can count on our support and our help."

