Arutz Sheva and the Gesher Leadership Institute, in collaboration with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the AMI National Alliance, have joined together to create a new video series "Jewish-Share", an initiative to help Israelis connect with their brethren in the Diaspora.

In this first episode, Franciska Cosman from Philadelphia and Devora Azuviv from Beit Shemesh started off by discussing the existing connection between Franciska's community and Israel. "We are a bunch of smaller communities united because of our location. Every Monday the children write cards for wounded and injured soldiers to send to Israel. We've had toy drives, and at least one mission to Israel, but it's never enough."

Devora encouraged the communities in Israel to do more to connect as well. "Since the war started, we've been seeing a lot more communities coming out to support us, and getting nonstop donations for the soldiers, but we always need to connect even more."

Franciska agreed that the war has driven more Jews to connect to Israel. ''We definitely feel more connected, and also like there's more at stake. Our connection is amplified and it has become a part of their Identity as a Jew in the diaspora - their connection to Israel, when they went last, which family member lives there, which family member serves."

She addressed the issue of antisemitism against Diaspora Jews, but says they are undettered. "We've definitely seen it on campuses. Before, parents wanted to send children to the epitome of elite education - now, they are asking if that is the right environment. We put 'We stand with Israel' signs outside our house. People are wearing more paraphernalia and jewelry. They want to be seen as connected."

Devora talked about the English-speaking communities in Israel. "Sometimes, we say that we only really get into Israel when we reach the Western Wall, because we live among so many English-speaking communities. Personally, though, I move in a lot of different circles, and definitely feel like I'm part of the Israeli community."

Devora asked if there was anything Israelis could do to make diaspora Jews feel safer, and received a surprising answer. "When I came to Israel, people would tell me that they felt encouraged by my visit," Franciska said. "I had to explain to them that really, they were encouraging me, just by being here. You're doing everything you can do already."

Franciska asked Devora if history will look down on those who did not move to Isrel when the war broke out. "It can't be like that," Devora assured her. We are all united, all one big Jewish family. We would love to give back, to everyone who's giving and even everyone who is not."

Franciska told about her ideas for strengthening the connection with Israel. "We need to be very intentional and purposeful with everyday activities, while there could be a family with a lone soldier or relatives running to a shelter right next door while we sleep peacefully."

Devora encourages everyone to take on one small thing to contribute. "It could be supporting the one that has a lone soldier out fighting or giving that one call or text before Shabbat Everybody has their own way of giving, but we all have to be together."