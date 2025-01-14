The Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism warned on Monday evening about initial indications of a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration at the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball game in Madrid and a pro-Palestinian Arab protest in London, both planned for Tuesday.

In Madrid, a protest is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. local time, near the "Plaza de Salvador Dalí, Madrid" basketball stadium, where Maccabi Tel Aviv will play against Real Madrid. The protest is being organized by the BDS movement in Madrid in cooperation with local pro-Palestinian Arab organizations.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs' situation room reports that calls to attend and participate in the protest are gaining significant exposure, which may indicate a high potential for many demonstrators to arrive at the location of the game.

Additionally, a pro-Palestinian Arab artistic protest will take place in London on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. local time, as part of a cultural event called the "Gaza Biennale."

The event is planned to be held outside the Contemporary Art Institute on The Mall in central London. The Ministry's situation room also reported that the event is generating significant attention on social media.