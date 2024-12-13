Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri blasted Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday evening, claiming she is unfit to serve in her role.

"She is not advising the government; she is advising against the government," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai. "Who elected you? She was appointed by the previous government. Justice [Asher] Grunis said it’s like appointing a brigadier general to be the Chief of Staff. The Justice Minister ensured that the composition of the search committee was political. Grunis, who is not suspected of leaning towards supporting the government, still said she is unfit."

"It is unacceptable for an Attorney General, who approved the gas agreements with Lebanon during a transitional government, to obstruct us in every field. She should get up and resign," continued Deri.

On the ongoing war, Deri said, "The security forces are sacrificing their lives for the sanctification of God's name."

He added, "No one dreamed that Assad would fall or that Sinwar would die. The whole world was asking for a year how we hadn’t reached Sinwar, and in the end, a simple soldier killed him."

On the issue of the negotiations to bring back the hostages, Deri urged making a deal "at any cost." He stated, "The government bears responsibility for this, for not protecting them adequately. We must do everything possible to bring them back."

Later, Deri clarified his remarks and said, "I did not say at any cost. I said that we can make an immediate deal for the release of the hostages because Hamas is under a lot of pressure. I meant that we need to act quickly to finalize the deal. Hamas is under pressure; they are no longer a threat."