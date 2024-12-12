A new survey reveals a troubling picture of Jewish life in the US: 64% of Jewish women report that anti-Semitism impacts their daily lives, and about 62% feel physically or mentally insecure due to their Jewish identity.

The survey, conducted by the women's organization Hadassah in the US among more than 1,000 Jewish women, found that over half of respondents (52%) had to hide their Jewish identity in certain situations.

A third of participants reported experiences of hatred due to being Jewish or Zionist, and 22% mentioned being excluded from events or groups because of their origin.

"Every day, Jewish women suffer in silence, isolation, and fear as they live in the shadow of hatred," said Carol Ann Schwartz, President of Hadassah.

"Anti-Semitism rose by 140% last year. This means that here in America, in 2024, nearly two-thirds of Jewish women feel unsafe, and being Jewish makes them a target."

According to Schwartz, the findings serve as a "call to action" and emphasize the urgent need to strengthen policies against anti-Semitism and empower Jewish communities in confronting hate phenomena.