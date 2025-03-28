Online Israel advocate Lizzy Savetsky joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News as part of her trip to the International Conference on Antisemitism to discuss her personal journey fighting antisemtism.

Lizzy shared that she made the decision in the spring of 2021 to dedicate her life to fighting anti-Semitism and standing up for Israel. This decision came after she witnessed how quickly her peers, including influencers and celebrities, turned against Israel following attacks from Hamas. Instead of supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, many were quick to demonize Israel, and Lizzie was shocked by how easily false information and propaganda about Israel could spread. "It was a real awakening for me to see how fast propaganda could spread and how Jews around the world were being attacked as a direct result."

On October 7th, 2023, Lizzie was in Jerusalem with her husband and three children when the terrorist attack occurred. "I looked at my husband and said 'You know what is going to happen next - a wave of antisemitism like we have never seen before.' It wasn't more than ten hours later when people in Congress were calling for a ceasefire and there were celebrations on capuses and in Times Square."

Lizzie discussed the difficulties of using social media as a tool to combat anti-Semitism. "The other side has been preparing their materials for years while we're scrambling to react. We've spent a great deal of time trying to explain ourselves, and I'm not sure that is the best way to do this."

Lizzie described her approach to content creation as spontaneous and personal, focusing on educating her own community rather than taking on the opposition. "I focus on giving people permission to be proudly Zionist."

Rather than waiting to produce highly polished content, she posts videos live, often shot on her phone with little to no production. Each day begins with her preparing for what to discuss with her audience, based on what is happening in the world and what she feels people should know. She focuses on topics she’s passionate about, such as the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and conveys her message as if speaking to a close friend.

While the discussions around anti-Semitism and the ongoing conflict are painful, Lizzie sees a silver lining in the growing pride among Jews. She has noticed that many secular Jews, who were previously disconnected from religious practices, are now reconnecting with Jewish traditions. "At moments like this, I am most strengthened to see secular Jews leaning into our traditions - learning to bake Challah or pray all over again."

She added that the traditions have supported not only Jews around the world, but the hostages as well. "Agam Berger somehow got her hands on a Siddur to pray. They fasted on Yom Kippur and Tisha B'Av. The one thing they cannot take away is our connection to God."

Finally, Lizzie expressed her deep love for Israel, sharing that her first trip to the country at 18, as part of a Birthright program, was a transformative experience. She recalls feeling connected to her ancestors who longed for the opportunity to visit Israel. "I think of all my ancestors who wanted to come to Israel and I know that I am fighting on their behalf and on behalf of all of our children in the future."