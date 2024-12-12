A 100-year-old Holocaust survivor from Sydney had to celebrate her birthday without two of her Israeli great-grandchildren, after Australian immigration authorities demanded they complete a special 13-page questionnaire about their military service in the IDF.

According to The Nightly, Omar Berger (24) and his sister Ella (22) sought to join their family in Sydney for the birthday celebrations of their great-grandmother, Jolen Berger, who survived Auschwitz.

While the other family members received visas immediately, the two were required to fill in special forms including questions about possible involvement in prisoner abuse and war crimes.

"Why are they scrutinizing allies and treating them as war criminals?" family member Aaron Berger asked in an interview with the site. "I think it is definitely related to the government's stance towards Israel.''

Ella Berger, who was granted special leave from the army for the trip, decided to forego the wait and returned to Israel. Her brother Omar, a reservist, is still waiting in Thailand hoping to receive an entry permit.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs stated that no special rules have been introduced for Israeli citizens and that 11,000 Israelis received visas in the past year.

"When additional information is required concerning an individual application, the department often requests the applicant to fill out another form," explained the department spokesperson.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of rising anti-Semitic incidents in Australia, including the arson of a synagogue in Melbourne and vandalism of Jewish property.