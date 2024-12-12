The Wall Street Journal reports that Hamas is moving closer to a prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

For the first time, Hamas has indicated that it would agree to a deal in which Israeli troops would remain stationed in Gaza, including in the Philadelphi Corridor near the southern border.

It has also provided a list of the remaining hostages to the mediators, a step it has refused since the first ceasefire collapsed.

The mediating countries have been pressing both sides for such a deal, hoping to build on the effects of Hezbollah accepting a ceasefire and the fall of the Assad regime.

The Prime Minister's Office has not yet commented on the negotiations.