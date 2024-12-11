A group of reserve pilots have been discussing the possibility of ceasing their reserve service in the event of the dismissal of the Attorney General, according to a report by journalist Bar Shem-Ur.

He cited a source in the know who told him that "one of the questions that came up during the talks between the pilots was whether such a move would indeed be effective, since the pilots have proven that they show up on call."

Bar Shem-Ur added that in parallel, on Sunday, a conference will be held in which close to a hundred and twenty reserve pilots will participate and present the risks of arrest abroad following the weakening of the judicial system and the possibility of dismissing the Attorney General.

Online sentiment dismissed the report. Attorney Jonathan Jacobovitz, founder of the Israel Immigration Policy Center, wrote: "Without getting into the preposterous claim that the Attorney General is defending the IDF soldiers, no one takes these threats seriously anymore."

He explained: "Mostly because thank God it turned out that most of our pilots are patriots with a sense of responsibility who at most vent their spleen, and those who can't go to hell and back."