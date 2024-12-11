As part of efforts to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, Binyamin governor Israel Ganz expressed the importance of sovereignty at an event organized by The Jerusalem Post in Miami.

Ganz told American participants, "Those who advised us 30 years ago to leave the Golan Heights for peace with Syria, and 20 years ago to leave Gush Katif for quiet from the Palestinians, were wrong. ISIS would be on the Kinneret if we had left the Golan, and October 7 wouldn't have happened without leaving Gush Katif. These same individuals are still pushing the silly idea of a two-state solution. This concept is dead and gone."

"We face a new world order. The Middle East recognizes this. Syria's downfall to rebels and the breaking of the axis of evil leads to a clear conclusion: Israel must learn lessons and strengthen itself. A stronger Israel clearly means Judea and Samaria will forever remain under Israeli sovereignty as part of the Jewish homeland."

Discussing the current situation in Syria and Iran, Ganz stated that Israel must act quickly: "A new Middle East is happening now. The Iranian axis is broken but is still planning a new frontline in the Middle East through a Palestinian state. Instead, we should promote complete Israeli control over the area forever!"

Ganz elaborated on the historical rights of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria, questioning if this argument can also serve political-security interests: "Surprisingly, eternal values align with security values! The roots of the Jewish people are engraved by the Bible in the land of Israel. Those who always acted for these values are working for world security and peace. Opponents brought disasters, blood, and fire to the region and the world."

Ganz will continues his meetings with American leaders and collaboration with friends and partners for Binyamin's development in the upcoming days.