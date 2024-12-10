A Palestinian-Iranian ran over an Israeli man with a vehicle in Laguna Beach, California, Hebrew News reported.

According to the report, Roy Gross, 28, and three friends were partying when they were approached by two men who shouted antisemitic slurs. An argument broke out, and the two men prevented Gross and his friends from getting into a taxi to leave. One of the men got into his car and attempted to run over the four friends. Gross was struck and suffered a compound fracture in his leg.

The suspect allegedly attempted to run the friends over three times.

Gross spoke with Hebrew News from his hospital bed and said, “This is the first time I have encountered such violence.”

“We tried to calm the conflict and avoid the confrontation, but the suspect acted maliciously and with intent to harm,” he added.

The man who ran Gross over has been arrested and police are treating the incident as a hate crime. One of Gross' friends was also arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident and was later released on bail.