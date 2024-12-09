After a significant tenure as Senior Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, Isaac Daboush has announced his departure. Barkat's office said that Daboush played a pivotal role in advancing economic initiatives and strategic projects alongside Minister Barkat. He will now offer consultancy services to international organizations in the fields of economics and strategy.

Minister of Economy Nir Barkat said, “Isaac is not only a brilliant advisor but also a true partner in every endeavor. His passion, dedication, and intelligence are exceptional, making him a central figure in every initiative and step we’ve taken. I deeply respect and believe in his new path and have no doubt that he will continue to excel and lead on the international stage. Isaac, thank you for everything you have contributed to the country and to me personally.”

Over the past three years, Isaac Daboush served as Senior Advisor and Head of Communications and Strategy for Minister Nir Barkat. Previously, he held the position of military correspondent for Israel’s Army Radio (Galei Tzahal) and worked as a journalist at Yedioth Ahronoth. During his military service, Daboush served as a military correspondent for the Bamahane magazine.