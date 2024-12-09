Forces from the IDF's Division 210 on Sunday evening began an operation to ensure that residents of the Israeli Golan Heights are protected in light of the recent events in Syria.

The Paratroopers Combat Team and additional forces are conducting defensive operations in the area, in order to thwart any threat, and are deployed in key locations in the buffer zone.

In addition, forces from the engineering corps, infantry, and armored corps are working under the command of the regional brigades, the Golan Brigade (474) and the Alpinists (810), and are deployed along the length of the Israel-Syria border in order to defend the area.

On Sunday afternoon, the IDF confirmed that it had taken the Syrian side of Mount Hermon and stated that the operations in Syria were intended to improve defense positions on the border out of concern that Jihadist elements may reach Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.

The move comes after the IDF noticed that the rebels had begun taking control of Syrian military positions on the Israeli border.