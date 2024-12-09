Yesterday (Sunday), families of hostages marched alongside dozens of supporters in Washington, D.C., across from Capitol Hill, calling for an immediate deal for the release of all 100 hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 429 days.

Yarden Gonen, sister of Romi Gonen, said at the rally, “I want to share with you my sister’s incredible strength. Romi is one of the most unimaginably strong women on this planet. We know she was there alongside other men and women, including a young girl just eight years old. This amazing little girl told me that every time she wanted to sleep but was too terrified and overwhelmed by nightmares, she couldn’t close her eyes without fear. Romi would call her over, ask her to lay her head on her lap, and caress her hair until she fell asleep—all while trapped in the tunnels surrounded by terrorists."

"Romi, my little sister, is only 24 years old. Even in captivity, in the darkness of Hamas’s tunnels, she found the strength to care for others. She chose to do so every single time. Other hostages who were with her have told me countless times, through messages and calls, how she cared for their spirits and well-being—how she became like a sister and family to them," she said.

"Every time I think of that, I know my sister is there, alive, surviving, and doing everything she can to take care of herself and others. That gives me strength to keep fighting for their release, so we can bring them all home as soon as possible.”

Aviva Siegel, a Hamas Captivity Survivor and wife of American Hostage Keith Siegel, said, “Keith and I weren’t alone in captivity—we grew very close to others, and it felt like we became a family. I remember one of the girls saying, ‘I wonder how my family is managing.’ I looked at her and said, ‘They’re managing just like we are—together. We’re helping each other. When one of us falls, the other picks her up.’ That’s how we survived."

"I pray that no one is alone right now, that Keith is not alone, and that he has someone to be with. We don’t know what they’re going through, but I hope all the hostages have someone who understands and helps them. If they have that, I believe they’ll come home, and they’ll be okay,” she said.