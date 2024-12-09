Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali spoke to SkyNews Arabia on Monday morning in his first interview after the fall of the Assad regime.

Al-Jalali, who served under President Bashar al-Assad and at the time of reporting remains in the position, revealed his final conversation with the ousted President. "I informed Assad in my last communication with him that the situation was no longer tolerable." The Prime Minister said that al-Assad responded: "We'll see tomorrow."

According to al-Jalali, the President was making foreign policy decisions alone without consulting with the cabinet.

"Assad had a plan to leave the country to chaos," he added.

Regarding his plans now that Assad is gone, Al-Jalali said: "Our first goal is to enhance security, and the Syrian people have been tired over the past years."

He also claimed that the situation in the capital is stable, adding: "Most of the ministers are in Damascus and are carrying out their work from their offices."

The Prime Minister expressed his willingness to see a peaceful transfer of power to the new regime: "I am ready to assist in transferring all files. We seek to make the transitional phase quick and smooth."

The Syrian Prime Minister even suggested that there is coordination to meet the leaders of the Military Operations Command, the organization comprised of the leading opposition factions, and there is no objection to meeting Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the leader of the largest rebel group, the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Asked about the fate of the Syrian military, Al-Jalali said: “I do not have an answer about the fate of the Syrian army, and it is up to whoever takes over the leadership.”