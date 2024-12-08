Media outlets worldwide are speculating whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left Syria or is hiding in the country, with unconfirmed reports that his plane crashed as he attempted to flee the country.

Two senior Syrian military officers told Reuters that Assad fled the country via a plane to an unknown destination.

Conversely, Israeli sources stated today (Sunday) that "there is no certainty that Assad left Syria."

Reports from Syria suggest that Assad's plane took off shortly after rebels seized the capital, but later vanished from radar, and its fate is currently unclear.

Syrian officials have told Reuters that Assad's plane crashed, but this has not been confirmed.

Yesterday, the British Telegraph reported that Egyptian and Jordanian officials urged Assad to leave the country and form a government-in-exile.

Regarding Assad's family, reports suggest that his wife and children have been in Russia since last week.

According to Syrian reports, Assad's brother-in-law also fled and is currently in the UAE.

Earlier, rebels claimed they reached "behind enemy lines" in Damascus, attempting to find President Bashar al-Assad.

Rebels said they freed prisoners from the Sednayah military prison on the city's outskirts. Two rebel force sources told Reuters that there appears to be no Syrian army presence in the city. Al Jazeera reported that officers and regime elements have retreated from the defense ministry headquarters in Damascus.