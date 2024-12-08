Troops of the Northern Gaza Brigade of the 143rd Division, including the division's engineering unit and the Yahalom Unit, recently completed a targeted operation to dismantle underground terror infrastructure in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, dozens of booby-trapped tunnel shafts and numerous explosives in the area were dismantled. The troops uncovered and destroyed an underground tunnel route hundreds of meters long, from which Hamas terrorists targeted IDF troops.

Within the tunnel were blast doors, living quarters, and RPG launchers used by the terrorists for carrying out terrorist activities.

During the operation, the troops encountered terrorists emerging from the tunnel and firing anti-tank missiles. Through coordinated responses from the ground and air, the terrorists were eliminated.