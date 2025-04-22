Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the planning of the official Israeli Independence Day events, announced on Tuesday that she has selected Elisha Medan to light a torch at the opening ceremony on Mount Herzl.

Medan, a combat reservist and founder of the village of Avigail on Mount Hebron, was severely wounded in an explosion in a house in the northern Gaza Strip, which also killed four of his fellow reservists. Due to the incident, Elisha lost both his legs.

Despite his severe wounds, Medan returned to address the public, calling for unity from every stage.

"Elisha’s rehabilitation process after his injury turned into an inspiring journey, during which he conveyed a powerful message about unity in Israeli society and the change in his perspectives after fighting alongside soldiers from across the political spectrum. On the most recent Memorial Day, he moved many in Israel when he spoke about his experiences in battle and reminded us all: 'The fallen soldiers left us a will to fulfill — we must be united, build bridges in order to be together. Only this way will we win,'" said Minister Regev.