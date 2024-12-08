The IDF has imposed new restrictions on civilians the region near the Syrian border following the fall of the Assad regime.

Druze students from Buq'ata, Ein Qiniyye, Mas'ade, and Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights will shift to online studies, while kindergartens operate as usual. Elsewhere in the Golan, school continues normally.

The IDF decided to enforce a closed military zone in agricultural areas between Merom Golan-Ein Zivan and Buq'ata-Khirbat Ein Hura following a situational assessment.

Farmer entry is limited to specific zones according to military needs, for several hours and in full coordination with the 474th Brigade. The IDF has declared entry to these areas strictly prohibited.

The Northern Command has raised its readiness level, implementing emergency plans to bolster Golan defenses against potential rebel incursions.

The IDF emphasized that it is taking the DMZ as a temporary measure only. "We will not interfere in Syria, except to protect our citizens. Our actions are temporary until the situation stabilizes."

The IDF is conducting intelligence and air surveillance along the border. Additionally, assessments suggest Bashar Assad might not be in Damascus.

Large Israeli infantry and tank forces were positioned in the DMZ. Simultaneously, the IDF warned rebels against attempting to enter the DMZ.