Last night, government ministers clashed with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at the security cabinet meeting.

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was the first to speak, addressing security issues and expressing concern over potential investigation risks. He criticized the Attorney General's refusal to postpone legal proceedings, calling it irresponsible.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported Ben-Gvir, highlighting prolonged legal cases and urging a postponement.

Minister Miri Regev appealed emotionally, likening the situation to military delays for operational reasons, emphasizing the Prime Minister's wartime responsibilities.

Minister Gila Gamliel stressed the need for public trust and requested a postponement.

Minister Orit Strock mentioned precedents for court delays and proposed a cabinet resolution.

Minister Israel Katz offered his agreement to delay the proceedings.

The Attorney General maintained that such issues should not be discussed in the cabinet, citing political interference concerns.

Minister Ben-Gvir insisted on a cabinet decision to escalate the issue to the court.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present for the meeting.