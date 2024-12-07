Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not intend to intervene in the Syrian civil war between the rebels and Assad's army.

"Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that the rebels in Syria are on the outskirts of Damascus, preparing for a major move aimed at ousting not only Assad, but Russia as well.

"Russia seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. If Russia were forced out of Syria, it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them, because there was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia," Trump added.