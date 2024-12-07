Binyamin Regional Council announced Saturday night that Avraham Ben Pinchas, a resident of Harasha, fell in battle in Gaza.

Ben Pinchas, 23, was a commander in the Armored Forces and a career soldier. He is survived by his parents and nine siblings.

"Captain Avraham Ben Pinchas, aged 24, from Harasha, a Platoon commander in the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the IDF confirmed.

His sister, Efrat Brenner, was killed in a traffic accident nearly four years ago. Avraham himself was injured two months ago in Gaza, after he suffered a head injury which left him in serious condition. Following his recovery, he returned to the battlefield.

Professional teams from the town of Harasha and the Binyamin Council are supporting the family.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said, "We bow our heads after the fall of Avraham the hero, an admired officer who led his soldiers in war against the Gazan enemy in order to destroy it completely and bring back the hostages."

"Four years ago, we arrived at the family's home to bring the news of the death of his sister Efrat in a traffic accident, this adds one tragedy to another. We pray that the family find strength and that G-d send them great comfort. The Binyamin community sends support to the community of Harasha."

Funeral details will be published later.