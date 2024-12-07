An IDF soldier was severely injured in a ramming attack near Hebron, and a second victim suffered light injuries from flying glass.

Two people suffered shock.

The seriously-injured victim has been evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Large numbers of security forces pursued the terrorist and encircled Hebron. Just after 9:00 p.m., the IDF reported: "In a joint IDF, Israel Police, and ISA pursuit, the terrorist from the ramming attack in the al-Fawar Junction has turned himself in to the security forces."

"At 6:10 p.m., the MDA hotline received a report regarding a ramming attack in al-Fawwar," MDA said in a statement. "MDA paramedics, together with IDF medics, are providing medical treatment and evacuating a man in his 30s to the hospital." The statement added that the victim is "in serious condition, with injuries to his limbs."

"From the passengers of a civilian vehicle that continued traveling to the Otniel Junction and joined the MDA forces, a man of about 45 is being evacuated to Soroka Hospital in light condition with injuries from shards. A man and child who were traveling in the vehicle and who suffered shock were treated at the scene by MDA teams."

Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Council, said, "Two weeks after the roadblock at the al-Fawar Junction was removed, tonight we had a ramming attack in which a number of soldiers were injured, one of them seriously."

"We call on the IDF to prevent entry to the main road from the villages around us, and to embark on a major operation to destroy the 'terror nests' in the Hebron area and the villages. Relaxing restrictions for Arabs at the expense of civilians' and soldiers' lives is discourse from prior to the October 7th massacre."

The IDF confirmed: "Following the initial report, a terrorist carried out a ramming attack at the al Fawar Junction and fled."

"Israeli security forces are currently blocking routes, encircling the area of Hebron, and conducting searches for the terrorist."

The IDF also said that "during the incident, shots were fired at the terrorist's vehicle. As a result of the attack, an IDF soldier was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified."

"Additionally, an Israeli civilian was lightly injured and was evacuated for medical treatment."

Reports added that the IDF investigating the possibility that the civilian was injured as a result of the shots fired at the terrorist's vehicle; the details are under review.